iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

IJR traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

