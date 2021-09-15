iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

