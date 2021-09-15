iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $107.09. Approximately 41,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 113,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,076,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,119,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

