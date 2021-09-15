iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 462,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.