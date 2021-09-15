iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,894,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,918,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

