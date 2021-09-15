iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

