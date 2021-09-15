Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

