iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,145 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of iStar worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAR opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

