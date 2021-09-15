Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.02. 8,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

