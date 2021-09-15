Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 26,019 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Lydall worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lydall by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.16 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

