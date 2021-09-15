Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 66,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

