Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. 27,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,364. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

