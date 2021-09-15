Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. 66,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,050. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

