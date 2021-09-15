Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Horizon worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 18,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,963. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

