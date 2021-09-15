Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $14,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

