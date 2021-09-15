Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

