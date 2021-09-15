Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 312.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

