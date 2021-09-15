Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $315.46. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

