Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $192.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,216. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.