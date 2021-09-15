Isthmus Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 244,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,211. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

