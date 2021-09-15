Isthmus Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.75. 19,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

