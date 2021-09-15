Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

