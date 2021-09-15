Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 9,694 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,605. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

