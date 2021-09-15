Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,824. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

