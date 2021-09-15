Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Camtek worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 1.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $10,374,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 1,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

