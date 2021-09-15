Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AZO traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,560.86. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,097. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,477.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

