Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Camtek worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 46.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $702,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camtek by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $10,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 1,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,964. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

