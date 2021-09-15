Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

