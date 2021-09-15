ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

