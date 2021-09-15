ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Rachel Louise Smith Acquires 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Rachel Louise Smith bought 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($197.19).

LON:ITM traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410.60 ($5.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,593. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.56. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Get ITM Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.