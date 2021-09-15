ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.90

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 12237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

