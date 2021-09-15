ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.90

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 12237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
