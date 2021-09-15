Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 131 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $10,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 259,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,884. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 72.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

