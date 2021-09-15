ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.52

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.52 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 109.90 ($1.44). ITV shares last traded at GBX 110.70 ($1.45), with a volume of 15,751,620 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

