ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Down 0.6%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

