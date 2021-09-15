IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.57

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 19268749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.