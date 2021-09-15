J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

