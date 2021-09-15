J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $294.19

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.19 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 289.30 ($3.78). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 289.30 ($3.78), with a volume of 4,155,463 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

