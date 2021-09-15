Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Down 80.9% in August

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 292,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

