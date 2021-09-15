Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

