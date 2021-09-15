Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 76.7% in August

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

