Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.68 and last traded at C$37.56. Approximately 57,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 93,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWEL shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

