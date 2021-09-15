Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY remained flat at $$29.60 during trading on Wednesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.