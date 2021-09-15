Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $378,847.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $378,847.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

