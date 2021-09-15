Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,914.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

