Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

