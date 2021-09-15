Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

