Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.