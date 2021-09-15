Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

