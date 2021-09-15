John Dobak Sells 1,899 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78.

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 414,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

