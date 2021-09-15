John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,363. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

