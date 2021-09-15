John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

WG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.83.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,228 shares of company stock worth $981,306.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

